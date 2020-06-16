The Tesla Model Y has begun its international deployment beyond the US market, approximately three months after the first units left the Tesla factory in Fremont, and after production had to stop as a result of the coronavirus.

Tesla’s second electric crossover has already begun its global rollout and has done so, predictably, by the neighboring country (the United States): Canada. The first units of the Model Y have begun to arrive in Vancouver, and this has been recorded on social networks by members of the club that owns British Columbia, with images of a Model Y painted in the elegant blue color ‘Deep Blue’.

The production of the Model Y is a total priority right now for the American company, something that Elon Musk wanted to make clear to all those present during the last quarterly results presentation, and also to his employees through an email that was leaked to the press. Tesla is making efforts to increase production of the Model Y, a model that, for the first time in the company’s history, is generating benefits from the moment of its launch.

Although it has officially started its sales internationally, the truth is that the Tesla electric SUV has not yet left North America. Therefore, it is logical to ask when the Tesla Model Y will arrive in Europe, including Spain. In this sense, it will be necessary to wait until next year to begin the deployment of this model in Europe.

As Elon Musk himself advanced in his Twitter profile, the arrival of the Tesla Model Y in Europe (and therefore, Spain) will be linked to the Berlin Gigafactory in Germany, and should occur in the first half of 2021. In other words, the Tesla Model Ys sold in Europe will be manufactured in the German Tesla factory, and therefore their arrival on the market will depend on how the construction of said factory evolves.

According to the Tesla website, it is Model Y production slated to begin “early 2021”, when the Berlin Gigafactory is ready, and coinciding with the deadlines announced by Musk on social networks. However, given the frequent deadline dances Tesla is used to, dates may vary – probably for the better, if there are no problems.

Regardless of the officially scheduled deadlines, some Model Y units have already arrived in our continent, although unofficially through external importers. This is the case of the Tesla Model Y Performance of the German rental company NextMove, and of which we recently echoed to know the autonomy of the Model Y at highway speed.