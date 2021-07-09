The Tesla Model Y arrives in Spain and Europe in August

The Tesla Model Y It will begin to be sold in Spain and Europe as rumored from mid-June. The news has been confirmed by means of an update in the configurator of the company’s website, which indicates that new purchases of the car will be delivered in September, although the first deliveries will be made in August to the first reservists.

Tesla’s original plans was for all Model Y sold in Europe leave the Gigafactory Berlin, But it has not been possible. The pandemic and red tape have delayed the start of operations in late 2021 or early 2022.

That is why Tesla Model Y that will arrive throughout this year in Europe will be imported from China. In this way, the company’s promises to start delivering this model in mid-2021 in Europe are fulfilled.

It will also help meet the immense demand that Tesla is experiencing on the continent, and the few delivery options that exist between now and the end of the year in Spain and Europe. Although it is possible to order a Model 3, it would not be delivered until the end of 2021. In the case of Model S or Model X, deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Therefore Tesla would not be able to sell a single car in the region for all of the third quarter and part of the fourth quarter of 2021. The availability of the Model Y will help maintain vehicle sales in Europe and cover this third quarter.

Tesla Model Y in the configurator on the Tesla website.

The Tesla Model Y will arrive in Spain and Europe in two versions

The Tesla Model Y will arrive in Spain and Europe in two versions: great autonomy and performance, for € 64,000 and € 70,000 respectively, so not enter the MOVES III Plan.

The long-range version of the Model Y can be fitted with 19 “(included in the price) or 20” inch wheels. Performance includes 21 “überturbine tires, high-performance brakes, lower suspension, and aluminum-alloy pedals.

In both cases you can choose five paint colors, interior with dark or white seats, improved Autopilot for € 3,800 or the total autonomous driving package for € 7,500.

ModelAutonomyMaximum SpeedAccelerationPriceTesla Model Y great autonomy505 217 km / h5,164,000 € Tesla Model Y Performance480241 km / h3,770,000 €

How will the Model Y that will arrive in Spain from the Gigafactory Berlin?

Although the Tesla Model Y that will begin to be delivered in Spain and Europe from August comes from China, in 2022 it will begin to be manufactured in the new factory that the company is setting up in Berlin. Its interior and exterior design will be exactly the same, but the construction process and its batteries will be different.

They will use the new 4680 battery announced on Battery Day, which will also be structural. In other words, the battery pack will not be mounted inside a container, but will become an integral part of the vehicle’s structure. That will give you more autonomy, less weight and will simplify your assembly, since you will need 300 less pieces.

They will also use larger casting molds to use fewer parts on the vehicle’s chassis, by means of a huge machine called a gigapress, which they are installing at the Berlin factory. That will help to further reduce the weight of the vehicle and further simplify the assembly process.

