The Tesla Model S Plaid + has been canceled: “It is not necessary,” says Elon Musk

Elon Musk himself has confirmed through the social network Twitter that the Tesla Model S Plaid + has been canceled. This high-performance variant of Tesla’s popular electric saloon will not be produced. Musk assures that it is not necessary to do this variant due to the benefits that the Model S Plaid already offers.

Unfortunately it is already official. The Tesla Model S Plaid + will not be a reality. It has been Elon Musk himself who has confirmed this sad news for those staunch followers of Tesla who hoped to enjoy this authentic beast on zero-emission wheels. The Tesla Model S, one of the central pillars on which Tesla has relied for a considerable time, will not have this variant in its renewed range.

Both the Model S and the Tesla Model X recently underwent a major overhaul. An update that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. The Plaid + variant was called to crown the new Model S range in terms of performance, benefits and, of course, in terms of exclusivity. However, it has been discarded.

The Tesla Model S has recently undergone a major overhaul

Elon Musk announces that the Tesla Model S Plaid + has been canceled



It has been through Twitter, a social network in which Elon Musk is a very active user. On this platform Musk has announced that the model has been canceled. This is how sharp the visible face of the North American firm has been. An announcement made to confirm that the new Model S Plaid is coming this week: «Plaid + is canceled. It is not necessary, the Model S Plaid is good enough.

He then went one step further by pointing out the vehicle’s performance and targeting other production cars: ‘0 to 96 km / h in less than 2 seconds, the fastest production car ever created . You have to feel it to believe it, ”Musk said.

What do we lose with the cancellation of the Model S Plaid +? At the time of its official announcement, Tesla assured that this variant would develop a power of neither more nor less than 1,100 CV while it boasted of autonomy being capable of traveling about 830 kilometers on a single charge. Some scandal figures for a production car and 100% electric mechanics. Its price was going to be around € 150,000.

Tesla Model S Plaid, new top of the range

Following the cancellation of the Model S Plaid + the Top-of-the-range title falls on the new Model S Plaid. A trade name that takes the witness of the old Performance version. Its power reaches 1,020 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.1 seconds. Its autonomy? 628 km and its price is € 119,990 according to Tesla’s Spanish configurator. In any case, they are still incredible features that position it as one of the best electric cars in the luxury market.