The Tesla Model S Plaid +: canceled

Bitter surprise that some Tesla customers have found when they discover that the Tesla Model S Plaid + has been canceled without notice. The call to be the fastest, most powerful and most autonomous electric car on the market is not going to be manufactured, and Elon Musk’s reasons for making this decision have not convinced the general public. From now on, the Model S Plaid will be the top of the range of the electric saloon, leaving in the air many doubts about what has actually motivated the disappearance of the Plaid +.

With 1,020 hp, 628 km of EPA autonomy and 320 km / h, the Tesla Model S Plaid will be the new top of the range

With the latest major update to the Tesla Model S range, one of the main novelties is found in the arrival of the Plaid and Plaid + versions. These versions had as their main claim the use of a new generation of electric motors and batteries, which translated into benefits never before seen in the model (more than 1,100 CV in the Plaid +), in addition to more than outstanding EPA autonomies with 628 kilometers (Plaid) and 837 kilometers (Plaid +).

Plaid + is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

But yesterday Elon Musk dropped the bomb on his favorite medium, Twitter, announcing the cancellation of the Plaid + version without prior notice. Quickly, users of the social network began to question the decision and ask why, with Musk announcing that this cancellation has been made since the Plaid version is already good enough. Obviously, this answer has not convinced the public, especially those who already had a firm reservation, since Although it is true that the differences between the Plaid and Plaid + versions are not too great, the extra autonomy is an aspect that had convinced many customers.

The truth is If we take a look at the Tesla website in Spain, the Plaid + version is still available for a price of 149,900 euros, although this version had already been recently increased, in addition to being postponed until 2022. Musk’s words about the future of this version leave no doubt, since there is no longer any talk of delay, but directly of cancellation. The only great doubt that remains about the future of the faster, more powerful and more powerful version of Tesla, is now in what will happen to customers who have already booked a unit.