Tesla has presented the novelties that the Tesla Model S will implement in terms of batteries and autonomy to multiply the kilometers with a single charge.

Although the Tesla Model 3 is Elon Musk’s company best-known vehicle right now, It is the Model S that has some of the greatest innovations and the one that will place itself even more in the lead in everything that refers to the battery and autonomy. On the Tesla blog they have presented the latest news that will increase their autonomy up to 647 kilometers.

Tesla Model S is Tesla’s longest-running vehicle thanks to its 100 kWh battery and over 400 kilometers on a single charge. This has been a best seller since the first model was launched in 2012 And with these improvements that have just been announced, it will become the new benchmark in the market, and a tough competitor to overcome for other companies.

As announced by Tesla, the changes “went into production earlier this year when we began manufacturing the Model S Long Range Plus at our factory in Fremont, California. All Model S Long Range Plus vehicles will receive the new 402 mile rating“

But let’s see what the changes announced in the vehicle to achieve this considerable increase of autonomy:

Weight reduction. The use of lighter materials has been key, especially in the battery. Some of the improvements made to other models of the brand have been applied.

Aero Wheels “Tempest” 21 centimeters wide that reduce the aerodynamic resistance of the vehicle. An optimization of 2% has been calculated.

Change of mechanical oil pump by an electric which improves lubrication.

Improvement in regenerative braking which sends power back to the battery.

The Tesla Model 3 is the cheapest way to have one of Elon Musk’s creations. Discover here all their prices

All of these changes have a “relatively small individual impact” but by “introducing them into active manufacturing lines they allow significant gains in efficiency, scope and overall value“

At first it seems like a good move by Tesla to boost sales of a vehicle that already has a great image in the market and it will surely start some technologies that will be implemented to any other vehicle they manufacture.