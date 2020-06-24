So far, the new V3 Superchargers Tesla’s could only be harnessed to the limit of its power, 250 kW, by the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. With the new update released by the Californian manufacturer for the Model S and Model X, its loading rate now reaches 225 kW power. Although it does not reach the maximum possible power, it is a very important update that, however, it is not known if they will be able to enjoy all the owners, since, for now, it will only be available for the latest units.

Last year, with the announcement of the upgrade of its network of Superchargers to V3 technology, Tesla was taking an important step by increasing the power, and thus the speed of recharging, of its electric cars. The promised 250 kW allowed the Tesla Model 3 to recover 25 kilometers of autonomy for every minute of charge. Currently the Model Y can also access that power.

However the Model S and Model X They were still waiting for Tesla to improve its load rate “through the software update” that was announced a year ago and of which nothing has been known until now. The update of the V2 Superchargers for reach 145 kW, as long as the power is not shared with another vehicle. Now, and after the last update (2020.24.6), Tesla has introduced a new improvement that raises the charging power of the Model S and Model X to 225 kW: “Your car can now charge V3 Superchargers at maximum speeds of up to 225 kW,” says the message accompanying the update. For now, only the latest units out of Tesla’s production lines are receiving it, and the scope it will have for previously manufactured ones is unknown.

Tesla Model S at the Nürburgring.

Tesla may have updated the electrical architecture of these two models to support 250 kW of power. In fact, the Model S has recently received an update that has increased its autonomy to 647 kilometers and that is not just the result of software. Tesla has gone much further acting on the vehicle hardware. It has reduced its weight, introduced new tires, more efficient electric motors and a better regenerative braking system. Therefore it is possible that has also acted on the recharging system in direct current so that you can now receive 225 kW of power from the V3 Superchargers. If this were the case, indeed, the previous units could not reach this power.

Although the deployment of the V3 Supercharger network is being very slow, Elon Musk has promised that from 2020 Tesla is already in a position to work on it to achieve much greater development. According to the Supercharger.info website, 93 stations are currently under construction worldwide and another 120 are in the permitting phase.