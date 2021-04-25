The Tesla Model 3 increases its autonomy to 614 km in Spain

Tesla has again updated the autonomy of the Model 3 of great autonomy and integral traction (long range, dual motor) in Europe, including Spain. Now mark the 614 kilometers in WLTP cycle. This, without modifying the price of the vehicle, which remains at 52,390 euros before aid.

In the past there was a model of the vehicle that was also capable of exceeding 600 kilometers of autonomy, the Model 3 great autonomy but with traction on the rear axle (long range, RWD), since having a single engine, it consumed less and had less weight, increasing the maximum distance it could travel on a single charge.

The increases in autonomy come hand in hand with some improvements made to the Tesla Model 3 from 2021. Now it includes a heat pump that is more efficient at increasing the temperature inside the passenger compartment, inheriting it from the Model Y. It also has a larger battery of 82 kWh and modifications in the management of the motor unit that optimizes the use of energy in the battery.

Tesla Model 3 with more autonomy, yes, but in the WLTP cycle

The increase in autonomy up to 614 kilometers is under the cycle WLTP which many consider to be too optimistic. The estimate of the EPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) is considered much more realistic.

The publication InsideEVs made a conversion table based on the estimates of various vehicles, obtaining a figure relatively close to reality with a margin of error of 8%.

It should be done by dividing the WLTP figure by 1.12. The result is the estimated EPA cycle, and thus have a much more realistic idea of ​​the autonomy of an electric vehicle, especially those sold in Europe.

In that case the Tesla Model 3 2021 With the updated data of 614 kilometers, it would obtain a real autonomy of 547 kilometers, with a margin of error of 8%. This figure is relatively close to that shown in the company’s configurator in the United States (353 miles or 568 kilometers), where they are governed by the EPA cycle.

