The Tesla Model 3 becomes the best-selling electric car in Spain

The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling electric car in Spain, according to data from EU-Evs. The company has managed to register more than 900 units so far this year, thus surpassing brands such as Renault, KIA, Seat or Volskwagen.

Specifically, Elon Musk’s company has sold 1,009 electric cars during 2021. Most, 996 units, belong to Model 3. It represents 98.7% of the total of the three vehicles that the brand sells in Spain.

Tesla, moreover, has exceeded the sales of the first quarter of 2021, where they registered 497 units. During this second quarter, they have managed to sell 499 cars: 2 more than the previous quarter, but 412 more than in the same period of 2020.

The Renault ZOE, an electric car with up to 377 km of autonomy, is positioned in second place with 561 registrations during 2021. The third best-selling electric vehicle is the Kia Niro (464 units). It is followed by the Seat MII with 442 models. In fifth place, the Volkswagen ID.4, with 390 vehicles.

Source: Eu-Evs.

It is the first time that Tesla is placed in the first place among the best-selling car brands in Spain. While the 2021 period is not yet over, the margin between Renault is quite wide.

The Model X It was the third best-selling Tesla model in 2019 with 9 units. The Model S has sold 4 units so far this year.

Tesla takes over 12% share in Spain

Tesla Model 3 | Tesla.

In Spain, the Tesla Model 3 represents 12.4% market share (12.6% with the Model X and Model S), just below Renault (13.2%), which sells 5 models of electric cars, but surpassing Peugot, which has 10.1% of the share with 811 electric vehicles sold.

This is an important growth for the company, although it is a long way from Norway, where Tesla has achieved 3,471 units of its Model 3 so far this year.

Tesla sells 3 variants of its Model 3. The cheapest version is the Standard Autonomy Plus, with 448 km and a speed of up to 225 km / h, going from 0 to 100 in just under 6 seconds. The model with more autonomy is the Great Autonomy, with 614 km. The company also sells a Performance version, capable of reaching up to 261 km and accelerating from 0 to 100 in just 3.3 seconds.

