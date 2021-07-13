The Tesla Cybertruck would use Samsung cameras

The Tesla Cybertruck, the first electric pickup of those directed by Elon Musk, will start production at the end of 2021. It is for this reason that the company continues to close agreements with different suppliers before starting such an important stage. According to information from The Korea Economic Daily, whose information on Korean companies is usually quite reliable, Samsung reached an agreement with Tesla to manufacture the Cybertruck cameras.

According to the aforementioned medium, the agreement between Tesla and Samsung reached $ 435.7 million, and contemplates the manufacture of camera modules that will fulfill the functions of the rear-view mirror and the side mirrors. If the information from the South Korean newspaper is correct, it would be confirmed that the final model of the Tesla Cybertruck will arrive without the conventional side mirrors, a design proposal that we already saw in the prototype presented during 2019.

Samsung relies on the Tesla Cybertruck to gain ground in the automotive sector

The Korea Economic Daily notes that Samsung will produce the cameras at the Tianjin plant in China. While the company led by Elon Musk secures a key component for the Tesla Cybertruck, it is clear that Samsung is the biggest beneficiary of the agreement. The reason? The COVID-19 pandemic hit its multi-layer ceramic capacitor and camera module business hard, making the partnership with Tesla a lifesaver.

Likewise, the source explains that this movement will allow Samsung to strengthen its presence in the automotive sector. And it is that more and more vehicle manufacturers are turning to cameras to offer different functionalities. From a basic option such as the rear view camera, to the replacement of the side mirrors in favor of interior screens. Besides the Tesla Cybertruck, the Audi e-tron Sportback is another example of saying goodbye to mirrors.

If everything goes according to plan, the Tesla Cybertruck will begin its production phase in the last months of this year. Yes indeed, large-scale manufacturing will wait until early 2022. It is worth mentioning that the Gigafactory of Texas, which will start operations this year, will be the plant where the Cybertruck will be produced —in addition to the Model 3 and Model Y—.

Also in Ezanime.net