The Tesla Cybertruck has only been seen until now at very specific times: during its first presentation, to shoot with some lucky ones like Jay Leno and in private. However, the Tesla electric pickup will be on view in public at the Petersen Automobile Museum, a unique opportunity to get up close to one of the most spectacular cars in a long time.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been exposed in the Petersen Automotive Museum, one of the best car museums in the world where more than 200 models from all eras are exhibited, some of them authentic priceless jewels such as the Ferrari 125S of 1955. With the expectation created since its presentation, since the Cybertruck arrived at the museum, the networks have been filled with images and videos showing this spectacular pick-up from all angles.

And it is that the Cybertruck attracts attention, without a doubt. Their angular lines full of edges, the metallic finish of your stainless steel body and its enormous dimensions do not go unnoticed. In the images that have been published we can see some details that until now had been more unnoticed, such as the fully faired flat bottom or the wheel well fairing, which do not reveal the suspension.

The massive wheels, with off-road lugged tires, also have fully enclosed hubcaps for improved aerodynamics. The futuristic design of the set and its large dimensions (5.88 meters long by 2.03 m wide and 1.90 m high) result in a car, at least, the most striking. And while the design has been (and still is) somewhat controversial, the result is undoubtedly spectacular.

The Cybertruck exposed to the public is logically closed, and museum visitors cannot see the interior in detail. However, in the videos that circulate on the network you can see, for example, large central display and rimless steering wheel, more similar to that of a competition car or the command of some planes, and that Tesla wants to take to the production model.

Side cameras instead of conventional mirrors is another element that is still in the air, because in the United States there is still no regulation that allows the use of cameras to replace traditional mirrors.

The Tesla Cybertruck will be exposed to the public until June 27. The Petersen Automotive Museum is located in Los Angeles (United States) and in its 9,200 square meters it houses 400 cars in total and about 250 on display, divided into 25 galleries. There are them of all times and conditions, from a replica of the 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, the first car in history, to futuristic prototypes and movie cars, including the 1915 Detroit Electric Model 61 Brougham.