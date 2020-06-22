Elon Musk’s pickup truck catches the eye at a Los Angeles museum

It remains on display from last weekend until June 26

The Tesla Cybertruck is the new attraction of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, in what is the first public appearance of the model that Elon Musk presented in November of last year.

Until now, the Cybertruck had only been seen as a rolling prototype on the roads of the Californian capital, but not in an exhibition open to the public where the most curious could approach to see it in person.

The truck got there last Friday by truck, although it entered the museum on its own. His exhibition will remain open until June 26, when he will set out on the way back to the company’s facilities.

There is still more than a year left for the Tesla Cybertruck to go into production. In fact, right now the factory where it will be assembled does not even exist.

In recent days, it has emerged that Tesla had bought a plot in Austin, Texas, with the intention of allocating the production of his pick-up there. They want it to be operational by the end of 2021.

JUST NOW umm isn’t this the Tesla Cybertruck ?! Arriving in LA to the car museum #Tesla #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/Hh3sfyGvnV – Chad Hodge (@chad_hodge) June 20, 2020

One of the unknowns about the Cybertruck is the differences between the prototype that was presented in November 2019 and the production model of 2021, because at first it seemed that the second would be smaller than the first.

Elon Musk initially said the production model would be 5% smaller to fit better in home garages. But in late May he rejected his words to claim that it would be like the prototype.

The Tesla Cybertruck thus measures 5,585 millimeters in length, 2,083 millimeters in width and 1,905 millimeters in height, with a wheelbase of 3,807 millimeters. Its trimotor version promises a 0-100 in less than three seconds and up to 800 kilometers of autonomy.

The twin-engine and trimotor units will be the first to be manufactured due to the high demand they accumulate. If nothing goes wrong, it will be in late 2021.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard