The Tesla camera finds a function: to monitor drivers when they activate Autopilot | Motor

The controversies of recent months with Autopilot can cause the camera to be used to monitor drivers.

There have been several news that have been read regarding Reckless uses of Tesla’s Autopilot in recent months. From the young man who traveled in the back seat while the car was driving alone to the suspicious accident that had fatalities, the cases threaten to stop being isolated and Tesla wants to solve it.

One of the measures to be taken may not appeal to all drivers and raise some questions about whether they really need to be watched, privacy or more personal issues. The camera installed in these vehicles can be used to monitor them.

As noted in TechCrunch, Tesla has reported that “the cockpit camera on the rear view mirror can now detect and alert the driver’s inattention while the autopilot is activated.” In principle, these images would not leave the vehicle if not necessaryThey would only be saved in case an incident occurred during the journey.

The information has not been widely publicized by the company and the news has been released after some users read the news of the latest firmware update and share their discovery on social media.

At the moment no known situations in which these cameras have been used in Tesla vehicles, but it may become a condition for activating Autopilot. Remember that hands should be on the steering wheel when it is on, but there are plenty of videos on social networks that show drivers who do not.

There is no information on the details that the cameras could collect and to what extent they would be arbitrary. For example, if it is enough to keep your hands on the wheel or it will also be controlled if the driver looks at the road or his body posture.

The truth is that at Tesla they face a situation that is not less controversial for expected. There are drivers who do not respect the rules with Autopilot and they have some tools to control them, but should these cameras be used? Are the drivers willing to be recorded? We will see how the subject progresses.