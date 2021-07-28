The Teruel municipality of Cuevas de Cañart already enjoys the Internet | News | Connectivity

Convent of the Servite Monks in Cuevas de Cañart.

The Teruel municipality of Cañart Caves You already have internet in the streets of your town thanks to the Alcañizana company Alternatic. This, after learning about the problems of the inhabitants of the population to have a reliable and good quality connection, both mobile and Internet coverage, proposed to the council the installation of a high-speed connection network, in addition to several Wi-Fi hotspots In order to achieve in this way, solve the problems of isolation that have been dragging on for a long time.

In fact, at the end of June from the same municipality a demonstration was called, which was attended by the vast majority of residents, to demand the start-up of the last installed antenna, paralyzed for not having the necessary permits that have never finished to arrive. In the demonstration, the slowness of the procedures and the stagnation of the same were demanded, something that causes in the inhabitants feelings of helplessness and forgetfulness.

In order to help Cuevas del Cañart, Alternatic installed a system with coverage throughout the town with which, from its immediate start-up, a high-speed connection is obtained with which to navigate without Internet problems and, in addition, being able to make calls with the WhatsApp mobile application over Wi-Fi. In this way, the neighbors can already be communicated in most of the points of the town, without having to be looking for coverage locations.

Even from the municipality, they have appreciated that coverage was given to one of the streets that they had never had with any of the companies, in which there is a business that could not make payments with credit cards, as they did not receive an Internet signal.

The collaboration between the council and the company has been essential to carry out this project that is launched in a short space of time, highlighting the agility of the company to face this type of projects.