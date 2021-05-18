“The territorial integrity of Spain will be defended against any challenge”

The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, during the institutional declaration (Photo: MONCLOA)

The president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, made an institutional statement on Monday in relation to the migration crisis in Ceuta, through which about 6,000 migrants have crossed the Spanish border. The leader of the Executive has announced that he will travel to Ceuta and Melilla to “show the determination with which we are acting from the first minute of this crisis from the Government of Spain.”

Sánchez has made it clear that “we will be firm” when it comes to restoring security in Ceuta and at the Spanish borders. To this end, it has ruled that the Government will be firm “to guarantee your safety in the face of any challenge, in any eventuality and under any circumstance” and that all of this will be carried out as quickly as possible.

Sánchez will make this trip after addressing the lines of action with King Felipe VI and which will be coordinated with a situation committee approved by the Council of Ministers. Similarly, the Government of Spain has held talks with the Vice-President of the European Commission and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the EU, Josep Borrel, and the President of the European Council, Charles Mitchell, to analyze the Union’s joint response.

In fact, during his institutional statement, Pedro Sánchez emphasized that this is not only a national crisis, but that its magnitude also affects Europe.

Immediate return

Sánchez recalled that the Army has been deployed during the early morning and that the security forces have been reinforced. The Spanish president has also expressed that the integrity of Ceuta and the safety of its citizens are guaranteed.

My priority as President of the Government of Spain, at the moment, is to guarantee control of the transit of the border with Morocco Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain

“My priority as President of the Government …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.