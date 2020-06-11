Supermassive Games cites the coronavirus as the cause of the change, and leaves little hope of seeing its game in summer.

Man of Medan hit stores in August 2019 as the start of the new horror saga of Supermassive Games, who have already achieved success with Until Dawn. However, the studio will not repeat its release this summer with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, the next chapter in the series, since its date has been postponed until next autumn.

Through the official account of the study, Pete samuels, the president of Supermassive, announces that the next installment of his horror anthology, originally dated for the summer of 2020, will be made to wait a few more months. And all this due to the coronavirus: “Our industry, and the entire world, have had to face an unprecedented situation throughout the last months. Since the crisis of COVID-19 In March, at Supermassive we have kept our team of 200 people working from home. Our priority throughout has been the safety of the team“

“We have continued to work successfully from home for a time, with the entire team committed to offering the best games possible, “says Samuels, to which he adds” with this in mind, I can only make the unfortunate announcement that Little Hope will be postponed beyond the previously announced summer date, and now points to the autumn of 2020Preventive measures appear to have made recording tasks with the game’s actors more difficult, which is why Supermassive believes it will be available in the fall of the year.

“Our priority has been to keep people safe, and that includes actors and stage crews on whose talents we are grateful, the employees outside our business who help create the games we make, and all the talented people who work within our studio. “

So you know, Little Hope is coming now in a date to be fixed in the autumn of 2020. Until then, don’t forget to check out the terrifying Little Hope story trailer. And if you have not yet tried the previous installment of the series, here is the analysis of Man of Medan.

