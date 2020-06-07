In nine days, more than 7,000 human remains appeared in three small graves (Photo: file)

January 25, 2009 is a special date in the history of crime in Mexico. Justice had before it an apparently peaceful man. He lived in Tijuana, on the border with the United States, where was engaged in masonry.

The criminal world, however, was known as Santiago Meza López, “El Pozolero”, a nickname he received for being who was engaged in dissolving the bodies of enemies of the Arellano Félix Cartel in drums full of caustic soda in exchange for a payment of $ 600 a week.

For years, the Arellano Félix family were the masters of Tijuana. They controlled the plaza.

In Mexico, the pozole is a highly appreciated local dish in the national culture, which is prepared with corn, chili and pork.

El Pozolero was arrested in 2009 (Photo: PGR)

Meza López had a very peculiar recipe: to a tub with a capacity of 200 liters, he filled it up to half the water, then two bags of caustic soda and finally the pieces of dismembered bodies. Then I would boil the mixture on the fire for eight hours to disintegrate almost completely. The little that didn’t burn, like teeth, nails, and pieces of bone, took them to a field vacant where he burned them with gasoline and then buried them.

In his statements it is stated that for nine years dissolved more than 300 bodies. Some estimates indicate that they were 650, mainly by orders of Teodoro García Simental, “El Teo”, who first worked for the Arellano Félix Cartel and later separated.

“I prefer my work to you starving,” the man told his family, according to his wife Irma in an interview with the magazine Proceso.

In 2011 they began to come to light Narco graves in the land known as La Gallera, in the Ejido Maclovio Rojas, where “El Pozolero” buried the remains of bodies that refused to disappear.

The ejido is located on the outskirts of the city and for months they found between 14,000 and 15,000 remains of bodies in different graves.

Due to the impossibility of identifying the bodies, the graves were sealed. Then the neighbors joined parents of the disappeared who had been working in the graves and designed a project to help them in their search.

Part of the remains found in the new graves were not dissolved.

The finding that gives hope

The largest find occurred in August 2017 on land next to La Gallera, thanks to the fact that one of the “El Teo” hitmen told authorities to continue the search in the area.

Here they found three graves of approximately one meter each containing at least 7,000 human fragments, some undissolved, and about 2,000 teeth They are already analyzed by the authorities in the country’s capital to compare them with DNA tests of relatives of the disappeared and to give them an identity as far as possible.

“We never imagined that on the north side of that land it existed what we found 9 days ago. Almost five years have passed and we have been continuously finding graves in that place, ”he told then. Infobae Mexico Fernando Ocegueda Flores, president of the Association United for the Disappeared in Baja California, the first civilian group to search for lost relatives.

“It is a place of great pain. Just imagine what happened there, “he adds.

Each piece can be to mean that a parent finds their child.

“The first phase was three pits, considering that they were within a radius of one square meter and two meters deep and if the land is 50 square meters,Can you imagine the magnitude of what we are going to find? We have 49 meters to explore“, said.

For criminal groups, if there is no body there is no crime, but despite the fact that they dismember, burn and dissolve their rivals in different substances, in some cases there is some type of rest that can be identified by modern techniques.

The secrets still hidden

The land and what it was hiding “could go unnoticed because Tijuana is a large city and criminal groups had corrupted local authorities. It is an area that is on the periphery and is not visible and the nodal point leads us to the question of where the government authorities were. At least 30% of these bodies have been claimed by an association who has been pending such cases. There is no investigation, there is no follow-up, there is impunity and they are worrying facts“He stated to Infobae Mexico at the time José María Ramos, security expert from the Colegio de la Frontera Norte.

Tijuana is an attractive city for the operation of criminal groups and migrant smugglers. Only a sentry box through which 300 vehicles cross an hour separates it from the United States.

“Most of the Anglo-Saxon community in San Diego does not visit Tijuana because they fear insecurity,” says the academic.

Hundreds of young people waiting to be found.

In The land of La Gallera remains photos of hundreds of disappeared, on the floor or pasted by parents on semi-constructed walls by those who in the past dissolved the bodies of those who may have been their children.

“My son could have stayed in this place and that’s why we do it, for love, to recover the memory of those who may have been dissolved in this place, “says Fernando Ocegueda, who has been searching for his son since 2007.

El Pozolero, who has not yet been sentenced, has stated that he was only brought by people already dead. Those who did so generally had patrol-type escorts and traveled in vans from where the bodies were brought down.

In his statements before the Prosecutor’s Office, he assured that Those who carried the bodies also deposited them in the pots and he only prepared the substance, watched over them and buried the remains.

