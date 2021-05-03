The terrible numbers of Francisco Lindor offensively with the Mets

The new player of the Mets from New York, Francisco Lindor continues the bad start with the tree according to his numbers in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

For no one is a secret the bad start of the Puerto Rican of the Mets with the tree, Lindor who came to the New York franchise in the off-season has not met expectations offensively in the MLB.

In 81 at-bats as of today, April 3, Francisco Lindor record the following numbers in the Big leagues with the Mets: .171 average, three RBIs and just one homer so far this season.

His bad start continues offensively with the Mets of New York, who are in the first position of the East Division of the National League with a record of 11 wins and 11 losses in the Big leagues. However, the offense has not been quite good.

Francisco Lindor you must wake up as soon as possible in your offensive and start recording numbers important to contribute their wood and help New Yorkers qualify for the Playoffs of the MLB. So far, he has only given up with his glove.

Will it wake up Francisco Lindor?

