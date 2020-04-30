Two armed men stole the pantries of the Irapuato government (Photo: Special)

A cell phone camera recorded on Wednesday two people wearing masks and heavily armed robbing officials of the government of Irapuato, Guanajuato, who gave pantries to older adults.

The alleged thieves arrived at 08:45 a.m. on a motorcycle, stopped in front of the municipal van that was on Calle Saltillo, Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood. In the recording, of just a few seconds, the assault on the men was evidenced.

Only one of the criminals carried out the robbery, in which municipal officials were stripped of their wallets. His accomplice waited on board the motorcycle, carrying a firearm in his hand.

The thief checked the bags of his victims and also took away their cell phones. With the belongings, the thief boarded the motorcycle and fled with an unknown direction. The municipal government regretted the events that occurred against administration employees during the delivery of food pantries Food Program for the Elderly.

The robbery was reported to the Secretary of Citizen Security and the corresponding complaint was filed with the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato. According to the first inquiries, the identity of the alleged perpetrators is already available.

The supports were fully distributed without presenting any shortage of this fact.“We continue with the delivery of food pantries for the Senior Adult Food Program, we take the supports to the door of the beneficiaries to prevent them from leaving during this health contingency,” he published shortly before the assault.

This is the second installment of pantries made by the municipality. It was carried out from house to house in order to avoid crowds and take care of the health of the elderly.

On April 6, the distribution of food began in Irapuato. In total 660 pantries were delivered, 199 of them with special food for diabetics and 461 regulars. The next day 163 diabetic and 421 regular items were distributed. The delivery ended until April 8, with more than 1,000 pantries delivered.

To achieve the distribution of food, the participation of the Senior Official, Treasury, Rural Development, Patrimonial Control, Urban Development, Imcar, Inforum, Public Works, Secretariat of Citizen Security of Irapuato, Sustainability and Traffic.

The Irapuato government has carried out various actions against the coronavirus. Among the most recent is the delivery and training of the team of sanitizers who join to keep public spaces throughout the city clean and disinfected. In Guanajuato has 239 positive cases and 22 deaths from COVID-19.

At the national level, the most recent number of cases of infected with the new coronavirus strain was recorded in 17,799 cases and 1,732 deaths. Mexico City continues to record the highest number of accumulated infections and deaths, with 4,782 and 389 respectively.

However, in terms of the number of active cases of COVID-19 by state, it is positioned at the head Mexico City with 1,540 and in descending order they follow the Estado de México (873), Tabasco (329), Baja California (225), Veracruz (209) and Sinaloa (196).

