The terrible fail of Miguel “Piojo” Herrera in his presentation with the UANL Tigres

Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera was presented this Thursday, May 20, as the new technical director of the UANL Tigres, through a live broadcast with Nahuel Guzman, goalkeeper of the team; although he had a little problem that the fans did not overlook.

During the live with him “Patón” Guzmán, Miguel Herrera He assured that they would fight with everything to defend the name of the club, the institutions and the university, which ended up changing the name to “National University“, instead of “Autonomous”.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul is already working on the renewal of two figures

“Today we have to defend the shield of Tigres, defend the institution, the National University of Nuevo León, CEMEX, everything that this great institution means and now we are going to defend it together”

This “slip” by Miguel Herrera was widely commented on on social networks, as Tigres followers asked him to first learn the name of the university before talking about titles and promises.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: