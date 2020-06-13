If you have these symptoms on your skin, you could be infected with coronavirus without knowing it.

The coronavirus or COVID-19, It is a relatively new disease that is attacking the human being, that is why the doctors of the world are surprised with each new discovery they make about the effects of the virus on our body.

Recently, dermatological doctors discovered that COVID-19 also has serious effects on the skin, which could also be symptoms of being infected, without realizing it!

These are the terrible effects of coronavirus on the skin

On April 8, the National Union of Dermatologists revealed in a press release the possible symptoms of COVID-19 on the skin. More than 400 dermatologists joined a WhatsApp group to discuss the possible effects of the virus and determined these symptoms: « temporary urticaria lesions, persistent redness, sometimes even painful ».

Doctors have wanted to alert the population to these new symptoms, since infected people can present a series of varied symptoms, from intense fever and headache, to being asymptomatic.

So pay close attention to the reactions your skin has during this pandemic, especially if you have not followed the health recommendations to the letter.

Information from: Cosmopolitan

