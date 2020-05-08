One of the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis is the hospitality industry. After almost two months with the blind lowered by the proclamation of the state of alarm, the hoteliers are ready to open their businesses with their sights set on the terraces.

Specifically, in Madrid the terraces of bars and restaurants can be extended to the parking bands and attached land areas. In addition, hoteliers will be able to extend opening hours and use background music as long as they do not exceed 80 decibels.

These are the four measures agreed this Friday the Terraces Commission of the capital after this Thursday they postponed the adoption of the final decision to this day. The aim is to compensate the losses that the sector has suffered due to the closure of its businesses due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Vital” measures for the hospitality industry

These measures, as the Deputy Mayor has advanced, Begoña Villacís, they do not need to be voted in committee or in plenary session, and will be executed by businesses that request it “always complying with the law.” For his part, he has also clarified that the Terrazas ordinance has not been modified.

About the extension of hours, which will not affect Special Acoustic Protection Zones (ZPAE), Villacís has indicated that this will be based on “the July 2018 ruling” that extends the hours complying with the limits established by the Madrid City Council.

In addition, it uses the uses of shows to use Ambiental music on the terraces of the capital “as long as 80 decibels are not exceeded” without influencing the time in this rule.

Refund of terrace fees

The Madrid vice mayor has rated these “vital” measures, because they serve to make the sector “compensate for opening blinds”. “It is an effort that must be made,” he said, to reiterate that this will not mean a greater number of clients, but rather comply with security standards established by the pandemic.

These measures join the return of the terrace fee for the time they have not been able to open and a reduction of 25%. “In addition to health and health emergencies, we must attend to the economic emergency,” he concluded in a video posted on Twitter.