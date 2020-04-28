The first owners of a new iPhone SE have noticed a detail the less curious: the terminal does not have Haptic Touch activated in the notifications. Not at least totally, since it can be used the moment you receive a notification but not on the locked screen or in the list of notifications.

Haptic Touch is the substitute for 3D Touch: Apple decided to stop using the pressure difference of our fingers to simply issue a haptic response when we want to display the context menu of the applications or expand the notifications and interact with them.

A difference that at the moment nobody knows how to explain

In other iPhone models, that haptic response is everywhere. But on the iPhone SE, Haptic Touch has disappeared in the sections we’ve discussed. AND it may seem like a simple mistake to be fixed with a future update , but TechCrunch editor Matthew Panzarino has reason to say that is not the case:

Fwiw. this is not a bug. It’s not an ideal situation for me (I use notification actions dozens of times a day every day). Haptic works in many other ways on iPhone SE, but not on notifications. https://t.co/2SqFKKGlZG – Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) April 27, 2020

It is not something that makes much sense, so we will have to wait to see if Apple recovers that haptic response in the iPhone SE or if that terminal really can’t have it for some reason. Other older terminals, like the iPhone 8, had that answer without problems … perhaps Apple plans to change the behavior of iOS in the future and that is a first step?

Share



The new iPhone SE has Haptic Touch disabled in some sections of iOS