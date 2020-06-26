The entire item weighs only 141 pounds, so it won’t be a heavy load for your Land Rover.

The new generation of the Land Rover Defender has revived the past, but with all the new features, new technology and covering all the new standards.

This redesigned model does not hide its off-road style and capabilities.

In its off-road style, AutoHome included a tent on the hood of the truck for the Defender, which adds to your truck a much easier way to camp on your journey.

The Defender AutoHome only offers the promise of a sleeping mattress and a roof over your head. The tent is neither cumbersome nor heavy, it folds and fits in a slim, lockable box to ensure the tent does not fly out while driving.

The entire item weighs only 141 pounds, so it won’t be a heavy load for your Land Rover.

The camping house is not just for camping. Most of us have taken long, heavy trips where I could really use a little nap right now.

The tent can accommodate two people and has the benefit of complete, wrap-around coverage to keep pesky mosquitoes and other animals away. Without a doubt, with the new Defender you can make really long trips without having to step on a hotel or other accommodation.

The only bad thing is that it is only available in Europe and we are not sure if AutoHome can send it to the United States.

***

It may interest you: