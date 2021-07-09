The tension between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton diminishes thanks to Lilibet

“Tensions have lessened between Meghan and Kate”, a source assured Us Weekly. Apparently the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge have been in contact since Lilibet was born and that is what has helped them bond.

According to the same source, Meghan and Kate have kept in touch for the last few days, even, the Duchess of Cambridge sent the newborn a gift. “Kate even sent Meghan a gift for the baby. They are in a better place and have exchanged text messages since Lilibet was born, ”revealed the source.