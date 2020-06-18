This Wednesday, the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, gave a live interview for Telefe Noticias from the Olivos estate, where he will remain on the recommendation of his personal doctor after the advance of COVID-19. And he kept a tense back and forth with Cristina Pérez, who conducts the newscast together with Rodolfo Barili, for the expropriation of the Vicentín company.

« It has generated a lot of concern in the business climate that you go from saying that they were ‘crazy ideas’ that the State wanted to keep the companies to, in just days order the controversial and questionable intervention of a private company that was in the hands of a judge, its competition and with expropriation, a word that bristled the skin of the entire business sector, « began the journalist.

And then he rounded up his question: « Is there any chance that there will be an intermediate stage to avoid reaching that situation that for many compromises the guarantees of the right to private property established by the Constitution? ”.

Given this, Fernández assured: « The question would work much better if Cristina neglects adjectives. » And Pérez retorted: « The journalist is me and you are the President, so I have the right to express it as I see fit«

« I want to mark it to the listener, because the mere fact of adjectiving as ‘controversial and questionable ‘… That says:‘ I think it is so ‘, then. I understand that, but that is not common, that is what you believe, « said the President then.

And the driver replied: « I can tell you why I said controversial and questionable ... » To which Alberto added: « Because you believe it. » « Not because the Constitution does not give powers to the Executive Power to intervene a private company in this way, through a decree, for example, ”said Pérez at the time.

Immediately, Fernández clarified: « She is wrong, so what I recommend is that you also read the Constitution. The Executive Power can expropriate assets ”. But the discussion did not stop there.

« I was referring to the intervention, President. The constitutionalists affirmed it … ”, the journalist then told him. And the first president replied: « I recommend that you also read the Expropriations Law, because it empowers you to intervene when expropriating. It would save me a lot of things if, at least, I read the Constitution and the Expropriations Law. ”

The journalist and the President also crossed paths for the payment of the debt (Video: « Telefe Noticias ») (Infobae)

In another section of the interview and speaking about debt negotiation, Cristina began a statement saying: « You made it clear that you do not want to be the president of the default, but you also said that you will be uncompromising with … » But Fernández interrupted her and, alluding to Mauricio Macri, he assured: « No, I am not the president of the default. The default president is the one who preceded me. I just inherited it and took over«

« I am referring to this new default, possible in the event that an agreement is not reached with the creditorsPerez then clarified. But the President insisted: « No, it is not new: comes from december. It is not new, it comes from December … ”.

Given this, the journalist once again took the floor and said: « What I want to ask you is if we are farther or closer to a default, after the situation in the negotiations about which it proposed that complicated with one of the bondholders ”.

And Fernández replied: « At times he doesn’t seem to hear me. The default comes from before, it is not that we are closer to the default. We grab a defaulted country, okay? We try to keep complying with some obligations so that everyone understands our good faith when negotiating. ”

« I was referring to the expiration of the 500 million that he touched during his administration and that, now, they are in an extension period … ”, Pérez returned. « And that we pay … », Alberto pointed out. « I asked him if we are closer or further from an agreement, I asked him in good faith « Cristina explained. And the President concluded: “Ah, to the last 500 he says? I repeat again: I do not know if we are closer to or further away, because it also depends on the others. We are negotiating, making an enormous effort. ”

I KEEP READING

Cristina Pérez’s defense, after being questioned about her statements about the marriage that took her children in the trunk of a car

Jorge Rial questioned Cristina Pérez about her statements regarding the marriage that took her children in the trunk

Cristina Pérez, moved to tears when listening to the testimony of a patient with coronavirus before dying