Many Peruvians have spent weeks denouncing the high fees that private clinics in their country have been charging to serve covid-19 patients.

And so, this Wednesday, the President Martín Vizcarra He gave the clinics a public ultimatum to accept or negotiate reasonable rates that the state could pay for their services during the pandemic.

On the contrary, He said that he would invoke an article of the Constitution that justifies the expropriation of private individuals in cases of “national security or public necessity”.

Hours after this ultimatum, the clinics finally reached an agreement with the government on the prices they will charge (and be covered by the state) for people the public system can no longer serve.

Until this Thursday, Peru was the sixth country with the most cases of covid-19 in the world, according to Johns Hokins University, although the contagion curve is falling in seven of its regions.



Martín Vizcarra threatened to invoke article 70 of the Constitution if the clinics did not agree with the government on their rates for the covid-19. THE PRESS / .

In this context, the threat from Vizcarra generated a wide debate in the country, on whether it is feasible to apply the norm that he cited or not.

What happened?

Throughout the pandemic, numerous public hospitals in Peru reported a shortage of beds and medical equipment to meet all demand for covid-19 patients.

This Wednesday, anonymous doctors from the Edgardo Rebagliati hospital, one of the largest in Lima, told the newspaper “El Comercio” that they no longer had intensive care beds.

Given the lack of capacity, almost from the beginning of the emergency in Peru, the government tried to negotiate with private clinics the rates that it would pay for the care of people that the public system could no longer receive.

But until now they had not agreed.

“The offer has been made, the counter offer, and we are in this plan for too long, we are in this situation already reaching the limit and we learn that the people who went to the private system have charged them extremely high rates,” said Vizcarra this Wednesday at his conference.

“The rate proposed by the government, which is a reasonable rate, does not satisfy private clinics,” he added.



Public hospitals report a lack of beds to serve covid-19 patients (photo of police officers during a protest by doctors due to the lack of resources to face the pandemic). THE PRESS / .

Then, the president announced that he gave the clinics 48 hours to negotiate with the ANDhave ‘reasonable’ rates to serve covid-19 patients.

Otherwise, he implied that he would expropriate them, saying that he would apply article 70 of the Peruvian Constitution, “thinking about health and life.”

This article says that “no one can be deprived of their property except exclusively because of national security or public necessity.”

“If now, if today, in the most serious crisis in history we are not in the context of public necessity, when would we be?” Vizcarra said when announcing the ultimatum.

“We are growing in supply [hospitalaria] public, but if it exceeds us, we have to use the private offer at reasonable prices, “he added.



Covid-19 patients in Peru have also suffered from a shortage of medicinal oxygen. THE PRESS / .

The Minister of Health, Víctor Zamora, who was at the conference with Vizcarra, also addressed the clinics:

“The population expects more solidarity from you. Take a moment to check out and focus on your profit margins. It is the moment of life », she said.

Before the announcement, the spokesperson of the Association of Private Clinics (ACP)Carlos Joo told the Peruvian channel ATV that “if there is going to be taxation, no negotiation makes sense” and assured that previously they had previously “reduced our initial rate proposal to 50%”.

He added that the ACP had continued dialoguing despite the fact that the State has outstanding debts with the clinics and that they had not put the issue as a “condition to negotiate.”

However, hours later, almost at the end of Wednesday, the government announced that they had reached an agreement.

What does the agreement consist of?

The Ministry of Health explained that the agreement “will allow people affected with covid-19 who require specialized hospital care to be referred from public hospitals to private clinics.”

The government will pay for the costs of care incurred by the clinics. But the agreement previously establishes the amount that will be paid to them.

The clinics will charge a flat fee of 55,000 soles (about US $ 15,600) for the care of each covid-19 patient, regardless of the length of stay., either a day or two or more than 30, according to the psychiatrist Máx Hernández, who acted as mediator in the conversations.

The Minister of Health, Zamora, referred to the debts contracted by covid-19 patients prior to this agreement.

“To honor the debts prior to the agreement we will see how many they are, what those debts are about and how we can pay them according to law,” he said Thursday morning.

Until the closing of the note, the ACP had not returned to pronounce itself on the subject.

“Radical and extreme measure”

Hours before the agreement, the judge of the Constitutional Court of Peru Marianella Ledesma told the Peruvian channel Canal N that she saw “complicated” applying “an expropriation under the terms of Article 70 of the Constitution.”

Ledesma said it would be “a long way” and that the approval of Congress would be required, through the enactment of a law for the expropriation of a specific property, and the payment of a fair price.



As of Thursday, more than 8,500 people had died from covid-19 in Peru, according to official figures. THE PRESS / .

Political scientist María Alejandra Campos asked herself in a column in “El Comercio” published this Thursday, “Why would the government go through the process of buying the clinics if it is going to return them in a few months?”

“How much money, time, and people would have to be spent for the state to be in control of these facilities?” He added, saying that it seemed “more of a bluff than a real threat.”

“However, this does not make it less serious that the president resorts so lightly to an extraordinary resource such as article 70,” he wrote.

But the Peruvian constitutionalist Carlos Caro told the newspaper “La República” on Wednesday that, if an agreement had not been reached, the expropriation would not necessarily have had to be reached and that Article 70 could “apply only to” temporary measures “, such as “An intervention to the emergency room”, while the pandemic lasts.

“Here is just cause that the Executive can take for an exceptional measure. We are in a critical emergency situation in the health system. The president has the power to take a radical and extreme measure but always adjusted to the principle of proportionality, “said Caro.