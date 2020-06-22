The world of tennis is lit against Novak Djokovic. The impeller of the Adria Tour and its set of tournaments in the Balkan lands has angered many of the tennis players on the scene for the serious consequences that its reckless organization in Zadar has had (and could have). Parties, events and a tournament that has brought the positives for Covid-19 of Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric, two of the participants with their own Djokovic, Zverev and Thiem, the same ones he was partying with as if the pandemic was not with them.

There are many tennis players on the circuit ATP those who since the announcement of positive for coronavirus have attacked Djokovic and the organization of this Adria Tour that was celebrated with public, with more than 4,000 spectators. It was the Serbian who said there was nothing wrong with holding such a tournament in Serbia and Croatia, where there were practically no positive results and where they were controlled … However, it did hinder the security measures of the US Open, which forced the tennis players to be quarantined.

The first consequences of Dimitrov’s first positive have already occurred. Borna Coric, who faced the Bulgarian last Saturday on the Adria Tour, It has also been positive after the tests carried out after Dimitrov announced his contagion. In addition to this tennis player, Dimitrov’s physical trainer, Kristijan Groh, also confirms his positive as well as the preparer of Novak Djokovic, Marko Paniki. Which suggests that the Serbian could also be infected by his multiple exposures to the virus. However, he refuses to take the test, according to the press in his country.

Always controversial and today critical. Nick Kyrgios he was one of the ones who charged Djokovic first. Along with the Serbian, he also extended his racket to Thiem and Zverev, the tennis players with whom he shared a party and hugs the positive for coronavirus. Dimitrov has the Covid-19. Have Dominic Thiem, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev also been tested?«, Asked the Australian, ironic question about the tests. The Australian attacked again once he knew Coric’s positive: «The big heads’ decision to go ahead with the ‘exhibition’ of the quick recovery guys, but that’s what happens when all protocols are ignored. This is not a joke ».

« It is reckless and disappointing »

Another ATP player like the American Mitchell Krueger, current 195 of the world, he alluded in his Twitter account to « Stellar leadership » de Novak, referring to his role as president of the Players Union of the circuit to which both belong. Another American, the world’s now 225 Noah Rubin, He was more elegant in his criticism: «I hope that Grigor will overcome it without problems, but this highlights the risks that I said last week and the doubts that I have about the circuit. Not well. It is reckless and disappointing that tennis had to face this risk«.

A historical and also American like Andy Roddick It was more ironic and shared images of Djokovic’s tournament under the title: « Apparently there is a pandemic … ». On the other hand, from the female side, she also launched her criticism Sachia Vickery. Where are those Djokovic fans who attacked me last week when I said that had to prioritize health before the amount of public that we could take to a Grand Slam? », launched the also American, who did not give credit to the reckless organization of the Serbian tennis player.

From Zadar to Belgrade to pass the tests

To make matters worse, after the events that occurred yesterday with the positive of Dimitrov on the Adria Tour in Zadar and unlike the participants of the tournament itself Novak Djokovic, the Serb moved late on Sunday from Zadar to his native Belgrade, crossing almost 700 kilometers with his family to take the tests there this Monday. When the rest of the players he gathered for his tournament were testing in Zadar, Djokovic decided not to take the tests and head to Belgrade Despite the medical recommendations that advise against this type of movement under these conditions of contact with the infected.

Apparently, players who had contact with Dimitrov or Coric how were Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic they would have given negative after undergoing tests Covid-19 this Sunday and having received the results during the early morning. But there have been many more tennis players who have agreed with the positives: Viktor Troicki, Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Damir Dzumhur …