This is a list that is constantly changing since luckily for us, we have had to live what is possibly the golden age of tennis history, where three have coincided players which are absolute monsters, as in the case of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The three are in the midst of fighting to become the best player in history, the so-called GOAT, and apart from trying to be the one with the largest number of Grand Slams, another aspect that can help determine the tennis player “chosen” can be the number of weeks as number 1. It seemed that Roger had an insurmountable advantage over his pursuers but in recent years, Rafa and Nole have been cutting him off.

Now that we have the Ranking frozen until a new date, the ATP decided not to count all these weeks that tennis will be stopped, so the number of weeks will remain on stand-by for the moment. In this way, Roger Federer will enjoy a calm time located at the top of the classification with 310 weeks of number 1. The Swiss had left the number at 302, something that seemed almost unattainable and since 2012 was not declared As the best in the world until he recovered that position in February 2018 and was able to add eight more weeks to reach the 310 that are now displayed.

In 2017, Nadal, who until then added 141 weeks at number 1, climbed to the first place of the Ranking and was able to add a good handful of weeks up there until Djokovic returned in style in 2018, being a whole year of Consecutive form at number 1. It is a matter of time before the Serb surpasses Pete Sampras. The American stayed in 286 weeks and Nole is currently with 282, only four to beat him, something that when the action returns, it will happen sooner rather than later since Djokovic had a good margin of points over Rafa, allowing him to continue adding weeks of number 1.

Rafa has stayed with 209 weeks, being the sixth of the Open Era, at a distance from Connors and Lendl. From the way he and Novak had been playing, it seems that between the two they were going to continue alternating number 1 since the others did not seem to keep up with them. We will have to wait to see how the circuit returns and if anyone is able to take advantage of this break to cut their path in the classification but it does not seem that any of the Next Gen is still prepared to take that necessary leap and question the number 1 of the members of the Big 3.

Who does seem to have lost some camber is Federer, something logical for his age. Close to turning 40, the Swiss still remains in the Top 5 and only one major Thiem Australian Open knocked him out of third place worldwide. It is likely that due to the inertia that Djokovic has and having still a few years ahead at this level, the Serbian ends up surpassing those 310 weeks of number 1 and that even Nadal, why not think about it, ends his career hovering around those 300 weeks and leaving behind to the rest of legends.

Ranking players with the highest number of weeks of number 1 of the ATP:

Roger Federer: 310

Pete Sampras: 286

Novak Djokovic: 282

Ivan Lendl: 270

Jimmy Connors: 268

Rafael Nadal: 209

John McEnroe: 170

Bjorn Borg: 109

Andre Agassi: 101

Lleyton Hewitt: 80

