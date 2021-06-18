The tennis players who said “no” to the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic Games they are one of the most important events in sport. Due to history and the possibility of meeting the best of other disciplines in the corridors of the town, the athletes do the impossible to say present. However, tennis is special in that it is not the title that players want the most. In fact, they participate more for the glory than for financial reasons. So much so that they do not receive income from the organization (some committees do give them an award in case of obtaining a medal) and there are no points in dispute for the ranking. In this sense, several tennis players -in the male and female branch- decided to get out of the competition for various reasons, ranging from “a very tight calendar” to “prioritizing the race on the circuit.”

Sure, the context of the coronavirus doesn’t help either. Although the Japanese government decreed the end of the state of health emergency and cases throughout the island are gradually decreasing, the reality is that it is still unknown if there will be (and how much) public in the stands and, in addition, the restrictions and the protocols to comply will be too strict. In that sense, those who travel to the Japanese capital in search of the gold medal will have to do a daily test, they will not be able to use public transport and they will only be able to eat in the Olympic Village and in the stadiums of each discipline. In addition, new regulations could appear later in the month before the start of the tournament, which will take place in the Ariake Tennis Park between July 24 and 30.

That is why in Break Point We trace a review of all the tennis players who have already announced their withdrawal from the competition. That same week the Atlanta ATP 250 and Kitzbuhel at the men’s level, while the women will have the Palermo, Gdynia, Charleston and Belgrade tournaments.

CONFIRMED DISMISSALS FOR TOKYO 2021

The brightest are found in the men’s picture given that Rafael Nadal Y Dominic Thiem They will choose to preserve their physique and will not be part of the championship. What’s more, Denis Shapovalov, Roberto Bautista Agut, Casper ruud, Dusan Lajovic, Benoit Paire (he was suspended by the French Tennis Federation) and Federico Delbonis have already released a statement to explain the reasons for their defections. But that is not all given that John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz and Sam Querrey confirmed their presence in Atlanta to play in their country and, thus, the United States is left without its main rackets.

On the other hand, Sloane Stephens and Jil Teichmann decided not to change the continent for that date and other prominent names could be added.