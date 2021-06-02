The tennis players Reid and De Minaur prevail in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

The Australians Matt reid Y Alex De Minaur, number 100 of the ATP and number 64 of the ATP respectively won in two hours and nine minutes by 3-6, 7 (13) -6 (11) and 6-4 to the indian Divij Sharan and the Argentine Federico Delbonis, numbers 74 and 136 of the ATP in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the tennis players will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Reid and De Minaur, the winners, managed to break their rivals’ serve 4 times, while the losing pair, meanwhile, managed 5 times. Likewise, Reid and De Minaur had 55% first serve, managing to win 58% of service points, while their opponents achieved 62% effectiveness and won 61% of service points. To conclude, in the penalty section, the classified players committed 11 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 5.

During the round of 32, the winners will play against the Dutch players Matwe middelkoop Y Marcelo Arevalo.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 30 to June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.