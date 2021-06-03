The tennis players Querrey and Johnson remain at the gates of the round of 32 of Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On at 17:15 CEST

The french Hugo Gaston Y Arthur Cazaux won in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros in one hour and forty-six 6-3, 6 (4) -7 (7) and 6-1 to American players Sam querrey Y Steve Johnson, number 200 of the ATP and, number 146 of the ATP respectively. With this result, we will closely follow the trajectory of the players in the round of 32 of the competition.

The defeated pair managed to break their opponents’ serve once, while the winners, for their part, did it 4 times. Likewise, in the first service Gastón and Cazaux had 66% effectiveness, 2 double faults and got 71% of the service points, while their rivals obtained 70% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 60 % of service points.

In the round of 32, the winners will meet the winners of the match between Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper against Feliciano lopez Y Jaume munar.

The tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.