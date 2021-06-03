The tennis players Paquet and Burel get the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Voracova and Kato

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

The French Chloe Paquet Y Clara Burel they won by 5-7, 7-5 and 7-5 in two hours and thirty-three minutes to the Czech tennis player Renata voracova, number 69 of the WTA and the Japanese Miyu kato, number 74 of the WTA in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the tennis players will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break the serve 5 times to their opponents, while the winners, for their part, achieved it 6 times. Likewise, Paquet and Burel achieved a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 5 double faults and took 57% of the service points, while the data of their opponents is 64% effective, 5 doubles fouls and 60% of points obtained at service.

During the round of 32 that will take place tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time we will have the confrontation of Paquet and Burel against the Romanians Ioana Raluca Olaru Y Nadiia Kichenok which will be held tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

This championship takes place in パ リ from June 2 to 13 on clay in the open air. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face each other.