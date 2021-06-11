The tennis players Mattek-Sands and Swiatek prevail in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

06/11/2021

On at 17:30 CEST

The american Bethanie Mattek-Sands, number 16 of the WTA and the Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, number 59 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-eight minutes to the Romanian player Irina-Camelia Begu already Argentina Nadia podoroska, numbers 104 and 132 of the WTA in the semifinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the final at Roland-Garros.

The losing pair managed to break their opponents’ serve on one occasion, while the winners did it on 3 occasions. Likewise, Mattek-Sands and Swiatek had a 76% effectiveness in the first service, 2 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points, while their rivals obtained a 68% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and achieved win 56% of the service points.

Mattek-Sands and Swiatek will meet in the final of the competition with the Czechs Barbora Krejcikova Y Katerina siniakova tomorrow Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Doubles Fem.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.