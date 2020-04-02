The reaction of practically all the players of the WTA tennis circuit was immediate.r, via social networks, after the cancellation of the Wimbledon tournament and all yearn for and understand the suspension.

04/02/2020 at 13:58

CEST

EFE

“I’m going to miss playing at Wimbledon” and “I’ll see you next year”, are the most shared phrases from the Romanian Simona Halep, defender of the title, to the American Serena Williams

Today, WTA season runs until July 13, 2020This means that the grass season will not be contested including Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the season.

THE REACTION OF THE CURRENT CHAMPION

“We are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will come back!” Said Halep. “It is very sad to hear that Wimbledon will not take place this year. Last year’s final will forever be one of the happiest days of my life!” Commented Simona.

” But we are going through something bigger than tennis and Wimbledon will be back! Y means I still have more time to defend my title“He added.” It will always be the tournament of my life, “finished the defending champion.

THE REACTION OF OTHER CHAMPIONS OF THE CONTEST

“It is difficult to assume “, commented the Czech also Petra Kvitova, while the German Angelique Kerber, ex-champion of the tournament, pointed out that “there are more important things that we have to focus on right now”.

American and WTA legend Billie Jean King, whose self-titled tennis center in New York City has become a temporary medical center during the pandemic, praised Wimbledon’s decision and urged the tennis community to join.

