The tennis players Hsieh and Mertens get the place of the round of 16 at the expense of Potapova and Anisimova

06/04/2021

On at 21:00 CEST

Su-Wei Hsieh, number 3 of the WTA and the Belgian tennis player Elise mertens, number 2 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros round of 32 in one hour and eleven minutes by 6-2 and 6-2 to the russian Anastasia Potapova already the american Amanda Anisimova, numbers 76 and 499 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the winners of this match in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents’ service 4 times, had a 70% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and obtained 68% of the service points. As for the losing pair, they could not break the serve to their rivals at any time, they obtained a 72% effectiveness, they made 5 double faults and they managed to win 50% of the points to the service.

Hsieh and Mertens will meet in the round of 16 of the competition with the Americans Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Iga Swiatek next Sunday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 2 and 13 on clay in the open air. A total of 64 couples participate in this competition.