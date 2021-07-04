The tennis players Heliovaara and Glasspool get the place of the round of 16 at the expense of Mchugh and Gray

07/03/2021

On 07/04/2021 at 16:15 CEST

The Finnish player Harri heliovaara, number 83 of the ATP and the British Lloyd Glasspool, number 99 of the ATP fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 4-6, 6-3 and 8-6 in two hours and sixteen minutes to the British players Aidan mchugh Y Alastair Gray in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. With this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the winners managed to break their rivals’ serve 3 times, while the losing pair, for their part, managed it twice. Likewise, Heliovaara and Glasspool achieved 52% effectiveness in the first serve and took 66% of the service points, while their opponents had a 57% first service, managing to win 65% of the service points. . Finally, in the penalty section, the classified players committed 8 double faults and the eliminated players committed 10.

In the round of 16 Heliovaara and Glasspool will meet the Poles Lukasz kubot Y Marcelo melo.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Doubles Masc.) takes place from June 28 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.