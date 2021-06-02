The tennis players Granollers and Zeballos move on to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the 30th final

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 03:45 CEST

The Spanish tennis player Marcel granollers, number 11 of the ATP and the Argentine player Horacio Zeballos, number 5 of the ATP fulfilled the predictions by winning in fifty-three minutes by 6-1 and 6-1 to the poles Szymon walkow Y Hubert hurkacz, number 127 of the ATP and number 69 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, the couple will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Granollers and Zeballos, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve 5 times, while the losing pair, on the other hand, failed to break their opponents’ serve. Likewise, Granollers and Zeballos achieved 87% effectiveness in the first serve and took 79% of the service points, while their opponents had 74% of the first service, managing to win 44% of the service points. . To conclude, in the penalty section, the winning players committed 2 double faults and their rivals made 4 double faults.

In the round of 32, the winners will play against the winners of the match that will face Jordan thompson Y Alexei popyrin against Nikola Cacic Y Tomislav Brkic.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It is carried out on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples can be seen on it. In addition, its celebration takes place from May 30 to June 12 in パ リ.