The tennis player Paula Badosa goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth final

05/30/2021

On 05/31/2021 at 09:30 CEST

Paula Badosa, Spanish, number 35 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and forty minutes for 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (3) to Lauren davis, American tennis player, number 86 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The American managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, while Badosa, meanwhile, did it 4 times. In addition, the Spanish tennis player had a 62% first serve and committed 8 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points, while her opponent’s data is 56% effective, 5 double faults and 50% points obtained at service.

During the 30th finals, the Spanish tennis player will face the winner of the match between the French Clara Burel and the Montenegrin player Danka Kovinic.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous qualification phase and those who are invited.