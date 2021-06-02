The tennis player Pablo Cuevas goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-four final

06/01/2021

The Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, number 92 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning the Roland-Garros final by 6-3, 6-1 and 6-3 in one hour and fifty-four minutes to Lucas Pouille, French tennis player, number 86 of the ATP. With this result, we will see the winner of the match at the Roland-Garros final 30.

Pouille managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while Cuevas managed it 6 times. In addition, the Uruguayan player achieved 71% in the first service, no double faults and made 72% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 37%, he committed 6 double faults and achieved 48 % of service points.

After this match, the thirty-second final will take place in which Cuevas faces and the winner of the match between the Serbian will be seen. Novak Djokovic and the American tennis player Tennys Sandgren.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Masc. It is celebrated on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 tennis players face off. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited. Likewise, its celebration takes place between May 24 and June 13 in パ リ.