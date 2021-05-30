The tennis player Madison Keys goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth final

05/31/2021

Madison keys, American, number 24 in the WTA and seed number 23, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and thirty-eight minutes by 6-3, 3-6 and 6-1 french Oceane dodin, number 115 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the American tennis player will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

During the match, Keys managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, had a 70% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 61% of the service points. As for the French tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 48% first serve, made 8 double faults and managed to win 48% of the service points.

During the 30th finals, the American player will play against the Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez, number 69, next Wednesday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) occurs between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the tournament and those who are invited.