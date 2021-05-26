The tennis player Lara Arruabarrena passes the round of Roland-Garros

05/26/2021

On at 20:00 CEST

Lara Arruabarrena, Spaniard, number 191 in the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the preliminary qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6 (5) -7 (7), 6-2 and 6-4 to Antonia lottner, German tennis player, number 249 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The match data show that the Spanish managed to break her rival’s serve 7 times, achieved 56% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and took 58% of the service points. As for Lottner, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times and his effectiveness data is 65%, 6 double faults and 53% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) previously has a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.