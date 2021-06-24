The tennis player Katie Volynets manages to win in the previous qualifying round against the tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia

06/24/2021

On at 19:45 CEST

Katie volynets, American, number 200 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in one hour and thirty-seven minutes by 7-5 and 6-4 to the Brazilian player Beatriz Haddad Maia, number 188 of the WTA. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The Brazilian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the American did it 5 times. In addition, Volynets was 81% effective on the first serve, double faulted and achieved 61% of service points, while his opponent achieved 78% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 51% of points to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a qualification phase is previously held in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.