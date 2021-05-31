The tennis player John Isner achieves the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of the tennis player Sam Querrey

05/31/2021

On at 13:45 CEST

John isner, American, number 34 of the ATP and seeded number 31, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth of Roland-Garros final by 7 (7) -6 (2), 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty minutes to the American player Sam querrey, number 67 of the ATP. With this result, we will be able to continue seeing the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

During the match, the American tennis player managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, achieved 70% in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 77% of the service points. As for the American, he failed to break serve at all, achieved 58% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and won 67% of service points.

The championship will continue with the confrontation between Isner and the winner of the match between the German Maximilian marterer and the serbian player Filip Krajinovic.

This tournament takes place in パ リ from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the guests.