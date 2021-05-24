The tennis player Jana Fett manages to win in the previous qualifying round against the tennis player Dalma Galfi

05/25/2021

On at 01:45 CEST

The croatian Jana fett, number 205 of the WTA, won in one hour and fifty-four minutes by 6-3, 1-6 and 6-4 to the hungarian player Dalma Galfi, number 235 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Fett managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 64% first serve, committed 8 double faults, managing to win 58% of the service points. As for the Hungarian tennis player, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, her effectiveness was 74%, she made 2 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. Specifically, 128 players face each other in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 12 on outdoor clay.