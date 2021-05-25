The tennis player Gabriela Talaba manages to win in the previous qualifying round at the expense of the tennis player Yue Yuan

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 09:45 CEST

The Romanian tennis player Gabriela talaba, number 210 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in one hour and twenty-six minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to Yue Yuan, Chinese tennis player, number 263 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The Chinese player managed to break the serve once, while the Romanian managed it 3 times. Likewise, Talaba achieved 95% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and won 63% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 96% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 58 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 players face each other. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.