The tennis player Feliciano López remains at the gates of the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

The Argentine player Federico Coria, number 94 of the ATP, won in the Roland-Garros final sixty-fourth by 6-3, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 in two hours and a minute to the Spanish tennis player Feliciano lopez, number 62 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

López managed to break the serve once, while Coria did it 5 times. Likewise, the Argentine achieved 84% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and scored 74% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 61% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 60%. of the points to the serve.

During the thirty-second finals we will have the confrontation between the Argentine tennis player and the winner of the match between the Italian player Matteo berrettini and the japanese Taro daniel.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the tournament. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who manage to pass the previous qualification phase and those who are invited.