The tennis player Elena Gabriela Ruse gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/25/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

Elena Gabriela Ruse, Romanian, number 174 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2, 0-6 and 6-0 in an hour and forty-one minutes to the French Aubane Droguet in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Droguet managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, while Ruse, for his part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Romanian tennis player achieved a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and took 57% of the service points, while her opponent had a 75% first serve and 2 double faults, getting win 51% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. In it specifically 128 tennis players face. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.