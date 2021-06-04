The tennis player detained in Paris for alleged match-fixing released

06/04/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

EFE

The tennis player arrested this Thursday in Paris, in the framework of a suspicion of match-fixing in a doubles match played in last year’s edition of Roland Garros, was released this Friday, according to sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Paris.

The player, of which the newspaper Le Parisien specified that it is the Russian Yana SizikovaAlthough the Prosecutor’s Office did not specify her identity, she was arrested for “sports corruption and organized gang fraud” and has been released without charges. The Prosecutor’s Office detailed that the investigation, opened last October, is still underway.

Sizikova She is 26 years old and is ranked 101st in the WTA (women’s circuit) rankings. Le Parisien pointed out that the agents are investigating the doubles match she played last year with the American Madison brengle against romanian women Andreea Mitu Y Patricia maria, who were the favorites and won 7-6, 6-4.

The investigations are particularly focused on the fifth game of the second set, for which there had been bets of several tens of thousands of euros, in different countries, in favor of the Romanian tennis players.

Sizikova committed two double faults in that game, recalled the French newspaper. Le Parisien explained that the player was arrested yesterday after finishing a doubles match in which she and Ekaterina Alexandrova they faced the Australians Ajla tomljanovic Y Storm sanders, and lost 6-1, 6-1.