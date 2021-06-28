The tennis player Andreas Seppi snatches the place of the thirtieth final from the tennis player Joao (By) Sousa

06/28/2021

On 06/29/2021 at 00:15 CEST

The Italian tennis player Andreas Seppi, number 90 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 and 6-2 in three hours and fifteen minutes into Portuguese Joao (By) Sousa, number 120 of the ATP. After this result, the player will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon.

During the match, the Italian managed to break his adversary’s serve 6 times, achieved 63% in the first service, committed 4 double faults and won 61% of the service points. As for Sousa, he managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 71%, no double faults and 58% of points obtained on serve.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of the Italian player and the American tennis player Denis kudla, number 114.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and the guests.