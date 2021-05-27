The tennis player Aleksandra Krunic gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 8:45 AM CEST

Aleksandra krunic, Serbia, number 212 of the WTA, won by 7-5 and 6-4 to Elena Gabriela Ruse, Romanian tennis player, number 174 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

During the game, the Serbian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 66% of the service points. As for the Romanian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 2 times, her effectiveness was 53%, she made 4 double faults and got 58% of the service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. A total of 128 tennis players participate in this specific phase. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.